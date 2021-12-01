Deepthi Sunaina Shuts Trolls Over Shanmukh Jaswanth: Deets Inside

Deepthi Sunaina and Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestant Shanmukh Jaswanth are setting major relationship goals to their fans.

Deepthi Sunaina is regularly staying in the news because of her boyfriend Shanmukh Jaswanth who's a contestant in Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

Recently, Deepthi Sunaina appeared in the weekend episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. She was so excited to see Shanmukh after a long time in the house, that she was oblivious to the presence of others.

Now, Netizens are trolling Deepthi Sunaina for leaking Shanmukh's position during her appearance in the Bigg Boss houae. She is said to have given a clue to Shanmukh that he is leading in the second position.

All the rumors have reached Deepthi Sunaina and she has given a befitting reply to all the trolls saying, "I will never do that kind of cheap tricks, not only in Shannu matter, I will never ever do in my life that kind of things. Shanmukh is a winner to me."