Deepthi Sunaina Reveals Real Reason For Break-Up With Shanmukh

Deepthi Sunaina is one of the most popular celebrities on social media. She boasts of 3.2 million followers on social media. On New Year's day, Deepthi Sunaina made an official announcement that she was putting an end to all the rumours surrounding her relationship with her boyfriend and Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestant Shanmukh Jaswanth.

She took to her instagram to state that she was ending her five year relationship with him after much thought.

As soon as Deepthi announced her break up with Shanmukh, netizens started blaming Siri for the breakup.

Last night, Deepthi Sunaina came on Instagram live, when asked about the real reason for their split, Deepthi stated, "I decided to move on in my life. I never thought about my life or career. Now, I have decided to focus on it and she got emotional while talking about it." She went offline after it.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu OTT Contestants List

Also Read: You Are Not SamChay, Netizens to Deepthi Sunaina's Insta Post on Breakup With Shannu