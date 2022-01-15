Deepthi Sunaina Reacts To Sri Reddy's Comments

There's no need to give an introduction to Deepthi Sunaina. She is one of the most popular celebrities on social media in the current times. Deepthi Sunaina has been in the news ever since she officially announced a break-up from Bigg Boss Telugu 5 runner-up Shanmukh Jaswanth.

A few days ago, Controversial actress Sri Reddy made shocking comments on Deepthi Sunaina questioning her double standards saying she also had a relationship with Tanish when she was participated in Bigg Boss Telugu season 2.

Recently, Deepthi Sunaina reacted to it by saying, "I was 20 when I entered Bigg Boss Telugu 2. I was a kid when I participated in the show. I really had no clue about it or the relationship. But, I have learnt many things through the show."

Take a look at Deepthi Sunaina's stunning pictures: