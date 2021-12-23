Deepthi Sunaina Missing in Shannu's Bigg Boss Celebration Pics

Is there any Bigg Boss fan that has not heard of Deepthi Sunaina? Well, we reckon niot, for She is one of the most loved celebrities on social media. She boasts of 2.9 million followers on Instagram.

Deepthi Sunaina’s fan following on social media defines how much her fans love and worship her. Most of them are aware that Deepthi Sunaina is in a relationship with Shanmukh Jaswanth, the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Runner up.

Looks like Deepthi and Shanmukh haven’t met each other after the show. If the duo did, their pictures would have gone viral by this time. It appears something is wrong in their paradise.

The latest we heard was that Shanmukh celebrated his Bigg Boss achievement with his family members. Shannu shared a pic from the party captioning it Family. But, Deepthi Sunaina is nowhere to be seen in the picture.

Is Deepthi didn’t go to the party. Or Shannu didn’t invite Deepthi to her family party?

Deepthi Sunaina missing from Shanmukh's family celebrations has become a hot debate on social media. Only time can tell.