Deepthi Sunaina Leaks Shanmukh Position in Bigg Boss

Deepthi Sunaina manages to be in the news more than her boyfriend Shanmukh Jaswanth. Yes, Shanmukh is a popular contestant on Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

It's known that Deepthi Sunaina visited Bigg Boss sets to cheer up her boyfriend Shanmukh for the grand finale episode.

Shanmukh's happiness seeing Deepthi on stage was visible on his face. He looked very happy to see her.

Deepthi also boosted his confidence to focus on the game.

Netizens are now saying that Deepthi Sunaina reportedly leaked Shanmukh's second position in the house with her actions. Netizens are trolling Deepthi Sunaina badly on social media.