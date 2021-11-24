Deepthi Sunaina Enters Bigg Boss Telugu 5 House

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 is completing its twelfth week and is heading towards its thirteenth week. As we said earlier, the family meet-up round might begin today, and two family members are allowed from one contestant family. So according to that, rumours are going round that Deepathi Sunina might enter the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 house to meet Shannu. As we know, in the last weekend episode, Shanmukh Jaswanth told Nagarjuna that he was missing Deepthi a lot, so the makers may plan for Deepthi Sunaina to appear during the week and Shannu's mother, Uma Rani, to appear during the weekend.

A section of the audience says that the makers might have planned Deepthi's entry for the TRP rating because Shannu and Deepthi have a huge craze on the small screen. From day one of the show, the audience has been desperate to watch them both in the Bigg Boss house. And if the rumour is to be believed, Deepthi might warn Shannu about his relationship with Siri. If it happens, for sure, Star Maa's TRP rating will break all records on the small screen. Anyway, Shannu's family meet-up round will be the last as he has a huge following.

