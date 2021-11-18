Deepthi Sunaina Confirms She Can't Hate Shanmukh: Deets Inside

Former Bigg Boss contestant Deepthi Sunaina always manages to be in the news. Yes, she always stays active on social media. She keeps everything her fans and followers on social media. For the unversed, Deepthi Sunaina is in a relationship with Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestant Shanmukh Jaswanth. The duo has appeared together in a couple of web series too.

Ever since Shannu stepped into the Bigg Boss house, Deepthi Sunaina was seen supporting Shanmukh Jaswanth and also urged her fans to vote for him.

Those closely following the developments must be aware of the rumors that Deepthi Sunaina is upset with Shanmukh's behavior as he is getting close to Siri Hanmanth. Looks like Deepthi Sunaina can't hate him. Here's proof for all the dear readers. Remember, we told you that Deepthi unfollowed Shannu on Instagram?

Now, she has shared a latest picture with her fans, the caption of the picture is what caught our attention and it seems to be a direct message to Shanmukh Jaswanth and his fans. She wrote, " have no energy for hate.

I either love, wish you well or hope you heal". So, with Deepthi has put an end to all the trolls and made it clear that she can't hate Shanmukh anymore.

Check out the message here