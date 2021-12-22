Deepthi Sunaina Confirms All Is Not Well Between Her and Shanmukh?

Deepthi Sunaina and Shanmukh Jaswanth are the most popular celebrities on social media. The duo has an incredible fan following on social media. Although, they never featured in many films, they earned their fan following with short films on Youtube and through web series. Grapevine suggests that Deepthi Sunaina has stopped talking to Shanmukh Jaswanth.

Buzz has it that the duo hasn't even met after Shannu stepped out of the house. Deepthi Sunaina has also posted a few cryptic messages on social media. It appears every Insta story of Deepthi an indirect message to Shanmukh Jaswanth.

It is known that Shanmukh got close to Siri Hanmanth after entering the Bigg Boss house. It is natural for Deepthi tpo get hurt by his behavior, although she supported him and made sure her fans and followers voted for him till the end of the show. The latest post of Deepthi Sunaina's reads something like, " Be Answerable to yourself at least". Deepthi's latest post has added fuel to fire that all is not well between Shanmukh and Deepthi.

Take a look at the screengrab: