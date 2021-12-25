Deepthi Sunaina Chief Guest To Shanmukh’s Fan Meet: Deets Inside

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestant Shanmukh Jaswanth seems to be high as he is enjoying the fame and name he earned through the show.

Yes, he ended as a runner of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. Shanmukh’s Fan Meet will be held today at 6PM.

The latest news doing the rounds that Deepthi Sunaina is likely to be the guest of honour to Shanmukh’s fan meet, as per the buzz. Whether Deepthi is going to come or not is yet to be seen.