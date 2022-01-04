Deepthi Sunaina Basking in Happiness After Breakup With Shanmukh

Deepthi Sunaina announced her separation from Shanmukh Jaswanth. She took to her Instagram on January 1st and shared a post. She said that she wanted to focus on her professional career and thanked Shanmukh for all his support during the five years of their relationship. She also said that their five-year-long relationship has also been very tough to deal with their own demons. The fans of Deepu and Shannu got hurt with the news and everyone is wishing that both of them should move on.

Deepthi Sunaina who stays active on social media has been putting posts saying that she wants to love herself and is very happy. All her posts indicate that she is trying hard to move on in her life. Rumours are doing the rounds that she was hurt by Shannu's behaviour in the Bigg Boss house and now she's happy that she can focus on her career which she said. Way to go girl, that's how strong one should be. Some of the netizens are saying that breakup with Shannu is the best thing that has happened to Deepthi.

It is all known knowledge that Deepthi Sunaina supported Shannu a lot when he was in the Bigg Boss. Soon after the completion of the show, she had posted videos and stories on Instagram hinting that she is going to end her relationship with Shannu. Finally, it came true.

