Deepika Das Or Divya Uruduga, Who Will Get Eliminated Today From BBK9?

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 grand finale is going to be held today and tomorrow. The preparations for Bigg Boss Kannada 9 grand finale are going in full swing.

Rakesh Adiga, Roopesh Shetty, Roopesh Rajanna, Divya Uruduga and Deepika Das are competing in the race to clinch the trophy of Bigg Boss Kannada 9.

The show makers are planning for two evictions in tonight's episode. If the latest buzz is to be believed, Deepika Das and Divya Uruduga are in danger zone, one of these two would get evicted in tonight's episode.

Probably, they would both will also get eliminated from the show. Let's wait and see.