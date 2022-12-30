Deepika Das To Get Eliminated From Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Deets Inside

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 contestant Deepika Das is one of the most strong and most loved contestants in the house. She earned a loyal fan following through her performance in Bigg Boss Kannada season 9.

She has managed to the finale round of BBK9, Deepika fans are rooting for her on social media. Rumors are flying thick and fast in telly circles that Deepika Das will get eliminated during the finale round of Bigg Boss Kannada 9.

There is no way, Deepika Das could make it top three finalists of BBK9.

There is a chance for Deepika Das to get eliminated in tonight's episode. Let's wait and see what future awaits for Deepika Das in store. Watch this space for more updates.