Danger Zone Contestants Of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 In 13th Week

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 has entered a crucial phase. There are seven contestants in the house at present. Only five of them are going to reach the grand finale.

Each and every contestant is trying a lot to survive in the house till the grand finale. Sadly, two contestants might not reach the grand finale. According to reports, Faima and Rohit are in the danger zone.

Faima getting eliminated from the show this weekend has got a high chance. She might not make it to the grand finale.

Who do you think will get eliminated from the show? Who will make it to the top five finalists list? Please do share your views with us through the comments section below.

