Danger Zone Contestant Of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 In 12th Week

Akkineni Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss Telugu 6 is heading to witness the 12th week of elimination in the house. The nominated contestants are Rohit, Raj, Sri Satya, Faima, Keerthi and Inaya for the 12th-week eviction.

According to our sources, Rohit and Raj are in the bottom list with the least votes in unofficial polls. Rohit and Raj fans are urging the show buffs to vote for their favorite contestants on social media.

Talking about the show, the family reunion episode is taking place in Bigg Boss Telugu house. Siri Hanmanth will be visiting the Bigg Boss house with her son to cheer up Shrihan. Siri meeting Shrihan episode will be airing tonight.

