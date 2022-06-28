Dance India Dance-Telugu auditions now in Hyderabad; Head to Ramanaidu Studios on July 3 rd

Hyderabad, 27 th June 2022: Determined to keep its audience entertained and to provide a platform for budding talent to grow, Zee Telugu is all set to launch the first season of the popular dance reality show - Dance India Dance. DID has been Zee Network’s premium reality show that has given the Indian Film Industry several talented artists. After the super success of the show on several network channels, Zee Telugu is now all set to launch Dance India Dance Telugu season 1 and with that, it is all set to present several talented individuals across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana a golden chance to be a part of the show.

ZEE Telugu through Dance India Dance Telugu has been looking out for dancers from different cultural backgrounds and lifestyles through on-ground auditions that kickstarted on 23rd June across different cities in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Scores of dancers from the Telugu States enthusiastically thronged the auditions in Warangal, Khammam, Kurnool, Vijayawada, Tirupati and Vizag, where the channel witnessed the unexplored talent of hundreds of aspiring dancers from all walks of life. From classical to folk to western-style dancers, Zee Telugu has narrowed down on some of the exciting talents from these towns. Now, it is the turn of Hyderabad, with the final leg of auditions for this prestigious dance show taking place in the city on July 3rd at Ramanaidu Studios. Contestants aged between 6 and 60 can grab this opportunity to showcase their talent and shine on the big stage.

Dance aspirants can also participate via digital auditions by sending their videos on WhatsApp no. 9154984009, or email to did.zeetelugu@gmail.com or by logging on to didtelugu.zee5.com.