Crash Landing On You Anniversary: Here's How Fans Are Celebrating K-Drama CLOY

The k-drama Crash Landing on you was released on 19 December 2019. With the story airing in 16 episodes, this drama became very famous. It was liked by not just fans in South Korea, but also by kdrama fans across the world.

The story of Yoon Se-ri and Ri Jeong-hyeok love managed to engage people. The chemistry between these two actors fascinated the viewers. Now that the show’s first anniversary is near, the fans cannot wait to celebrate it. With planning video ads and subway ads and lots more, these fans are more than happy to relive the drama.

To express their happiness, this particular fan has planned for 29 panels of Media ads at the Seoul city subway station. With the funds that these fans collected, they were able to send beautiful presents to the cast and crew of Crash Landing on you.

Look through the below tweet, to know all about this beautiful fan project.