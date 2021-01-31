Cook With Comali 2: What Makes This Vijay TV Show So Popular?

Cooku with Comali is a comedy based cooking competition show that airs on Star Vijay and Disney+Hotstar. A Tamil language based comedy cooking show in which the contestants are paired up with comedians(comalis) who are inexpert at cooking. The reality show will be full of drama, tasks and elimination.

In this season, the top five contestants are Baba Bhaskar, Pavitra, Ashwin, Kani, and Shakila. Shivangi and Ashwin were the two contestants who have got the immunity. Both of them enjoy an immense fan following and they try to do their best all the time.

In the season 2, Rakshan is the host and the contestants are Ashwin Kumar, Lakshmikanthan, Baba Bhaskar, Kani Thiru, Pavithra Lakshmi, C Shakeela Begum, Dharsha Gupta, Deepa Shankar, Madurai Muthu.

However, Dharsha Gupta, Deepa Shankar and Madurai Muthu have been eliminated from the show. The season 2 comalis are Bala, Manimegalai, Parvathy Sara, Pappu, Pugazh, Sakhti Raj, Sarath Raj, Sivaangi Krishnakumar, Sunitha Gogoi, Tiger Thangadurai.

In the season one Chef Damodharan and Chef Venkatesh Bhat acted as the guests and Rakshan and Aranthangi Nisha were the hosts. Vanitha Vijayakumar won the trophy and Uma Riyaz Khan stood as the runner up. The season 1 contestants are Vanitha Vijayakumar, Uma Riyaz Khan, Ramya Pandian, Rekha, Priyanka Robo Shankar, Thaadi Balaji, Gnanasambandham and Mohan Vaidya.