Control Your Arrogance and Attitude, Salman Khan to Shalin

The Shanivaar Ka Vaar episode saw the season's first eviction from Salman Khan's popular game show 'Bigg Boss 16'. Sreejita De became the first contestant to get eliminated from the reality show.

The episode picked off from where it left on Friday and Shalin Bhanot was seen justifying his actions to Sumbul Touqeer Khan after the latter's father slammed him and warned his daughter to beware of him and Tina Datta.

Shalin was seen telling Sumbul that he cannot afford to have this negative image in the media as he has already been through a lot and because he also has a six-year-old son. Sumbul then asked him and Tina to stay away from her if she is causing so much harm to their image and game.

Sobbing, Sumbul added that she cannot be as close to Shalin and Tina as she was before because she does not want to hurt her father and ignore his advice. Later, the trio was seen holding hands and promising to forget the chapter and move on.

However, host Salman Khan was later seen telling Sumbul that she mistook her father's advice by forgiving Tina and Shalin. In response, Sumbul said that she does not want to hurt her father but she is confused, to which Salman suggested that she can always ask the other housemates for help as they are more experienced and genuinely concerned for her.

In the meanwhile, Soundarya Sharma too apologised to Ankit Gupta for her comment about his mother and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and mentioned that she did not mean to hurt their sentiments or disrespect his family.

The episode also saw some special guests having fun with the housemates. Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh made an appearance to promote their upcoming film 'Thank God' and made the housemates dance to their beats.

Later, child actor Bhavin from Oscar-nominated 'Chhello Show' to appeared on the stage with some scrumptious Gujarati food for Salman.

After the guests took their leave, Salman was seen schooling Shalin for his behaviour with the on-set doctor during the week. Salman asked Shalin to control his arrogance and attitude and stated that he should be thankful to the makers for giving him the opportunity instead of being rude to them.

Shalin was then seen apologising to Salman. He also went on to say sorry to Sumbul's father for his actions against his daughter.

As the episode proceeded, Salman entered the house once again and announced the name of the first contestant to be evicted from the show. He took Sreejita De's name and asked her to come out, and the housemates were seen bidding her an emotional goodbye.

Later, Shalin was seen asking Sumbul if she has feelings for him, to which she clearly refused. He then promised her that he will always be there for her as a friend and asked her to forget everything and begin afresh.

On the other hand, Tina was seen asking Gautam Vig to clarify his misunderstandigs with Shalin as she saw the latter crying earlier. However, Gautam stated that he has already clarified his stance with Shalin and that he cannot explain himself anymore.

With changing dynamics in the house, new friendships and challenging tasks, it will be interesting to watch what new twist do the makers have planned for the days to come.

