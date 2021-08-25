This Contestant Will Give Hyderabadi Twist to Bigg Boss Telugu 5

Bigg Boss Telugu never fails when it comes to entertainment value. The drama and noise created by the contestants inside the house keep the small screen audience hooked totheir TV sets. Bigg Boss show lovers are always eager to know what's about to happen next in the show. They are crusious about who are all the contestants participating in Bigg Boss Telugu?

There are just 12 days left for the show to go live, the confirmed contestants' list of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 was leaked way before show makers' official announcement. In case, you haven't heard about the confirmed contestants yet, let me be the first one to reveal names of contestants who will be part of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5— Shanmukh Jaswanth, Anchor Ravi, Priya, RJ Kajal, Anchor Lobo, Lahari Shari, Sarayu, Maanas of Koilamma fame, VJ Sunny, and Anne Master are said to be taking part in Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

If you are wondering who among these contestants will give a Hyderabadi twist to Bigg Boss Telugu 5, read on. He is none other than anchor Lobo who has become a household name through the show 'Hyderabad Express, which used to be telecast by Star Maa Music couple of years ago. On the other hand, Lobo can't speak fluent Telugu. We mean his Telugu is way different from the rest of us. He is one contestant who can lend a touch of Hyderabadi lingo to his language. Looks like Lobo would be like Monal Gajjar in Bigg Boss.

If you recall, Monal couldn't speak well in Telugu but she was in the house till the pre-finale episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

Lobo could also repeat the same magic with his Hyderabadi twist to the show. He is likely to earn a place in the hearts of the TV audience with his mix of all languages in the house. Let's wait and watch what the future holds for Lobo.

We are sure Lobo is going to provide unlimited entertainment to all of us in Bigg Boss 5 Telugu. Are you excited? Let's wait for the pilot episode.