BBK8: This Contestant Will Be Second Runner Up Of Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8

Kichcha Sudeep’s Bigg Boss Kannada second innings has received lukewarm response from fans and public alike. Few of the contestants are playing a safe game in order not to get eliminated from the show. Some of them are putting a lot of effort to walk out with the winner’s trophy. One among them is Divya Uruduga, who is the most popular contestant of Kannada Bigg Boss season 8.

If you have observed the performance of Divya Uruduga in the last two to three episodes, then, you might have understood that she has decided to give tough competition to her peers. Though Divya Uruduga is performing better than other contestants, there is a high likelihood of her ending up as second runner-up of the show.

Aravind KP and Manju Pavagada are the frontrunners to clinch the title of the show. Divya Uruduga enjoys a massive fan following outside the house. She will definitely earn the highest votes from her fans and she will likely be in the third position among top five finalists, as per the buzz. So, Divya Uruduga is likely to be the second runner of Kannada Bigg Boss 8.