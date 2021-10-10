This Contestant Revealed Top 5 Finalists Of Bigg Boss Telugu 5

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 grabbed attention on Saturday as the host Nagarjuna, started taking classes for all the contestants. Nagarjuna questioned Sreerama Chandra for passing a statement on Jessie and Lobo for showing the middle finger to Kajal.

He also told Vishwa to play the game with more effort. Nagarjuna then asked Siri, Jessie, and Shannu to stop playing in a group and told them to play individual games.

Later, Star Maa invited the Kondapolam movie team for promotions. Vaisshnav Tej and Krish Jagarlamudi asked some questions and regaled the contestants.

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Finale: Krish tells Priyanka that she is playing well and asks her to tell her the names of the contestants she wants to see in the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Finale. For this question, Priyanka opens up with the names of the top 5 contestants. She tells the names of Ravi, Maanas, Shanmukh, and Priya along with her.

Siri comes in between and asks Pinky if she told her that she would be in the finals. Priyanka then convinces Siri that if she were not in the Top 5, then it would be Siri only.

