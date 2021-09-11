This Contestant in Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Getting Lot of Footage

Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Viewers are all set to witness the first week's elimination of the season. Nagarjuna will be returning to his hosting duties in tonight's episodes. A few of the contestants would get their share of brickbats from Akkineni Nagarjuna.

Looking at the performance of the contestants over the past one week, Lobo, Lahari, Anchor Ravi, Sreerama Chandra stole the limelight in the show. Are you wondering which contestant is getting a lot of footage in Bigg Boss Telugu season 5? He is none other than Anchor Lobo, who is generating a lot of content to the viewers. He is entertaining the viewers and he is one of the reasons why many viewers are watching the show.

After looking at Lobo's weekly performance, he doesn't have any game plan yet and it appears he's going with the flow. However, viewers feel that this contestant in the house is genuine. If Lobo continues to be himself, then there's no doubt about him ending up as one of the finalists in Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

Yes, going by the warm reception he's getting from the audience, it won't be a surprise if Lobo wins a ticket to the finale with his performance. And we wouldn't be surprised too if Lobo lifts the trophy of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. What's your take on this?

Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for all the updates.