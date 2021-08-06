Comedian Babu Mohan Special Guest on Drama Juniors The Next Superstar

Senior Comedian Babu Mohan is going to be the special guest in Drama Juniors that airs on Zee Telugu this week. The makers of the show released a promo video in which he enters the show dancing to the song ‘Chinuku Chinuku Andelatho’ from Mayalodu movie. SV Krishna Reddy, Sunitha and Ali are the guests of the show. Here is the video, just give a look at it.

The distinguished format of Drama Juniors, in its current season, not just celebrates the skill of acting but compliments the passion and determination with which the young aspirants imbibe this skill. The talented Pradeep Machiraju will be adding his wit and charm to the show as he grabs the mantle as the host. This week, the kids are going to pay a tribute to Actor Bala Krishna in one of their performances.

Babu Mohan is one of the well-known comedians in Telugu cinemas. He stepped into the film industry with the movie, Ee Prasnaku Baduledi. Starting from that film, Babu Mohan has been the best comedian impressing movie audience.

Babu Mohan has started his political career with Telugu Desam Party. He later joined Telangana Rastra Samithi (TRS) and won the elections in 2014. He recently joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).