Colors Kannada's Masterplan to Ditch Aravind-Divya for Top 2

Kichcha Sudeep’s Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 is going to end with tonight's episode. So far, there’s no official confirmation as who’s going to arrive as the chief guest for the grand finale. The show makers are planning not to invite anyone as the guest to the finale episode to follow the pandemic protocol. In fact, for the first time in the history of the show, even the families of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 contestants were not invited to the grand event.

Last night, it was the first episode of the grand finale of Bigg Boss Kannada. In the very first episode, we got to see the reentry of evicted contestants of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 like Shamanth and others who were seen grooving to peppy numbers in the final episode.

BBK host Kichcha Sudeep gave a big lecture to Aravind KP, Divya Uruduga about their performance in the first innings. The way Sudeep spoke to them has not gone down well Araivya fans.

Netizens have been trolling Sudeep and Colors Kannada for poor script for the finale episode. A section of the media also allege that Sudeep and the showrunners are planning to announce Manju Pavagada as the winner of Kannada Bigg Boss 8 and that’s why the host lectured them in the finals after promoting them for TRPs this entire season.

BBK viewers seem to have understood the strategy of Sudeep and Colors Kannada with last night's episode. Netizens say that the makers have a plan not to making Aravind KP or Divya Uruduga winner of Bigg Boss Kannada 8. I mean imagine, doesn't Sudeep highlighting Divya Uruduga, Aravind KP mistakes, bringing back their old conversation in the final episode seem very odd? We are just assuming this based on last night's episode. Let’s wait and watch to know which contestant will Colors Kannada give the throne to in tonight’s episode