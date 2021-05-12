Colors Kannada's Gift To Aravind KP Worthier Than Bigg Boss Trophy

It’s a big day for Bigg Boss Kannada host Sudeep and the show organizers as the show will get close by tonight's episode. Today will be one last episode, show buffs and audience are eagerly waiting to see the last episode of Kannada Bigg Boss 8. Show organizers are not leaving any stone unturned to hurt the audience and they are giving the best content ever since they have received the order from the Karnataka government to close the show.

In fact, Show organizers are not disappointing the audience especially Araviya fans. For those who joined late to the story, Aravind KP and Divya Uruduga are the strong and popular contestants in the house.

They like each other a lot and they have never expressed their feelings to each other. But, show buffs and audience have understood that there is some spark in them. Many of them have become fans to Aravind, Divya Uruduga and they have dedicated several fan pages to them, they always be trending on social media. Divya Uruduga wasn’t well and she left for treatment in midst of the game.

After that, fans have expected that she would make a comeback, by the time, Divya U was supposed to return the show, Government has passed the order to close the show. Show organizer couldn’t send her inside of the show. Araivya fans were requesting Sudeep and Colors Kannada to bring Divya Uruduga for one last episode, they couldn’t bring her, but, they have surprised Aravind and BB viewers with Divya’s voice note.

After hearing Divya’s voice, Aravind KP’s face is glowing like A sun brightly. Arivya fans who can’t contain their excitement and expressing their gratitude to Colors Kannada for the best gift they have ever given to Araivya fans in the last episode.

A section of the audience says on that Why colors Kannada always give special treatment to Aravind KP and why can’t they treat everyone equally. Let’s not argue at this time as the show organizers wants to cheer up each and every person who’s watching and waiting for Bigg Boss Kannada's final episode.

