Colors Kannada's Bigg Boss TRPs Will Soar For Aravind-Divya Emotional Reunion Episode

Bigg Boss Kannada has been topping the headlines since its inception and it has been ruling the TRP charts. Looks like this season of the controversial reality has failed to garner massive TRPs like the previous seasons. Observers attribute this to the ongoing pandemic situation which has increased the consumption of news stories.

Locking up TV celebs and popular stars from social media inside a house for 100 days surely provides a lot of content in the name of entertainment.

But, this time around, TV viewers are just turning their TVs off. Earlier, it was the absence of BBK host Kichcha Sudeep and not it seems to be the illness of popular BBK contestant, Divya Uruduga.

Fans of Divya Uruduga are urging the show runners to bring her back on the show.

In the latest promo released by Colors Kannada, the show makers hinted at about Divya Uruduga leaving the house as the housemates are seen shifting her luggage into another room. A section of the audience is upset over Divya’s health and they are unable to bear seeing Aravind KP crying for her. They are praying and wishing for Divya Uruduga's speedy recovery and tweeting about it. On the other hand, Some Bigg Boss viewers are also saying that Divya Uruduga’s sudden exit might be a plan of show makers to get back good TRP ratings for the show.

Observers say that the romantic angle is done and dusted and viewers are tired od watching the Divya-Aravind kuchi-koo. So now, perhaps a heartbreaking separation and the emotional reunion of Aravind and Divya Uruduga will surely boost the show's TRP. Divya Uruduga is likely to be back on the show, soon.

Talking about the show, the makers are planning a family reunion next week. The next week Bigg Boss will be an emotional episode for all the contestants as well as the BBK8 viewers.