Colors Kannada Will Open Voting Lines To Pick Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Winner?

Going by all that is happening around and the fear that has gripped the world, thanks to pandemic, Bigg Boss host Sudeep and show runners, Colors Kannada may want to rethink their plan for the most watched TV reality show on the Kannada small screen.

As we mentioned earlier, the Karnataka government is likely to extend the lockdown period as cases are showing no signs of slowing down despite the fact that the govt has imposed complete lockdown across the state.

Bigg Boss viewers are wondering whether the makers will keep the show running or end it midway. Besides, a few activists are even questioning the channel as to how they can run one particular show when all the other serial shoots have been halted.

A few viewers are also asking Colors Kannada to open the voting lines to pick Bigg Boss Kannada 8 winner. BBK viewers are asking the show runners to declare the winner as early as possible, before the government asks them to wind up the show.

So, there’s a possibility of the makers opening the voting lines to ask viewers to choose the best contestant of the season who deserves to win the show this season.

Let’s wait and watch who will emerge as the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada Season. Will Colors Kannada close the show without announcing Bigg Boss winner as it happened with Malayalam version? Let's wait and watch.