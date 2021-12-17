Colors Kannada Wants This Contestant to Win Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8

Hey Bigg Boss Telugu viewers, one more day left for the grand finale of the season. Bigg Boss Telugu 5 entertained the audience and also recorded good TRP ratings. With the final day approaching, the contestants in the house are having fun and sharing good times with each other without any fights. However, outside the house, the tension is building. As the grand finale approaches, fan wars on social media have reached its peak.

Sreerama Chandra and Shanmukh fans are having a war over which contestant will be the winner. Sreerama Chandra fans say that Sreerama will beat Shannu at any cost and Shanmukh will be the runner up of the show. Shannu's fans say that they will make sure that Sreerama won't beat Shannu's voting percentage. In this fight, both fans are trying their best and working hard to put their favorite contestant on top.

On the other hand, Sreerama Chandra and Shanmukh share a good bond, but fans are getting hyper and indulging in debates over their favourite contestant's performance. According to unofficial voting polls, Sreerama Chandra has earned the highest voting percentage, followed by Shannu. There is talk that Sreerama might get runner up and Sunny could win season 5 of Bigg Boss Telugu. Latest Voting results shows that Shanmukh is in the second place. We can say that Sreerama Chandra and Shanmukh Jaswanth are at the same level with an equal score and it won't be surprising if they have a tie in the finals. Let us wait and see what the Bigg Boss Telugu makers are planning.