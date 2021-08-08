Colors Kannada Wants This Contestant to Win Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8

The most awaited episode of Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 has arrived. The grand finale of season 8 will be aired tonight at 6 pm and there is no live streaming on the Voot app. So, all the BBK lovers, go watch it on your television sets. There are lot of suspense over who will bag the trophy.

And after yesterday's episode, BBK viewers are excited about tonight's episode as Sudeep hinted that Aravind or Divya may not be the winner. If you have watched yesterday's grand finale, Sudeep mentioned that Aravind KP and Divya U's performances were bad in the second innings compared to the first innings. He said that Aravind KP and Divya U were in their own world.

Ever since he said that BBK viewers are expecting that Colors Kannada may be planning to make Manju Pavagada the winner of season 8. Besides, as we mentioned earlier, eliminated contestants of season 8 and several Sandalwood stars are rooting for Manju Pavagada. He has been in the lead position for the last two days with respect to voting. Though Aravind KP and Divya Uruduga have a powerful fan base, it appears that they failed to make these two clinch the trophy of Season 8. Anyway, Kichcha Sudeep's words towards Aravind KP and Divya Uruduga have made ArVIYA fans angry and they are trolling Colors Kannada and accusing the BBK makers of being unfair towards the two. Let us wait and watch what the BBK runners are planning.