Colors Kannada Vs Bigg Boss Contestants: Whose Game Plan Will Work in Second Innings?

Kichcha Sudeep's much talked about TV reality show Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 is back in the news. As you are aware, the show was halted for a couple of weeks following a lockdown announced in Karnataka by the government. The show runners are now gearing up to re-launch the show with the same contestants this evening at 6 pm. For the first time in the history of Bigg Boss, Colors Kannada is the first channel to resume the shoot, which is a brave and tough step because once the show is suspended, they can't run the show again and expect viewers to show the same enthusiasm.

Once the contestants step out of the house, they know everything about their game. Most of the times Bigg Boss makers don't prefer re-entries as it would spoil the entire game.

Now, all the 12 contestants from the Kannada Bigg Boss house were in their respective homes for these many days. No doubt, every contestant has made his own plan and strategy to win the game. Do you think Colors Kannada can be far behind? Yes. We hear they have also planned some challenging tasks for the contestants, it is learned.

The latest buzz among Bigg Boss viewers is over whose plan is going to work in the second innings. Will Contestants' smart plans be able to beat Show organisers' game strategy is yet to be known. The show runners are likely to change the game format at any time. This we have seen happen earlier too when Bigg Boss realised that someone was playing a safe game. The show organisers will push the contestants to outperform each other and test them with tasks to see if they can sail or sink. Colors Kannada can only make the show interesting by changing their game strategy. Let's wait and watch to see what happens.

Stay tuned to Sakshipost because whatever happens in Bigg Boss house, you will read it here first.