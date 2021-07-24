Colors Kannada Vote Split In Finale Between Aravind, Divya Uruduga?

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 is all set to conclude in the second week of August. Actually, this is a news hard to digest for BBK fans because we have spent over 100 days watching these contestants fight it out against all odds to survive in the Bigg Boss house. But it's fact that Kannada Bigg Boss will end in a couple of days from now.

Kannada Bigg Boss viewers are eagerly waiting for the grand finale episode. BBK8 host Kichcha Sudeep is expected to announce the grand finale date in tghe episode tonight. For those who joined in late to the story, Aravind KP and Divya Uruduga are the popular and strong contenders fr the top 2 in this season of Bigg Boss. The two although are buddies in the house, when it ccomes to the game are giving stiff competition to each other and other housemates. Aravind and Divya Uruduga always grab the headlines for their performance and of course, their chemistry.

These two BBK8 contestants have earned a massive fan following through this show. Aravind and Divya Uruduga fans are supporting each other since the show went on air. They both have the potential to become the winner of Kannada Bigg Boss 8. We don't know who will emerge as the winner of the show because it depends on the viewers' votes. Now, rumors are doing the rounds that the showmakers might split the votes during the grand finale week from mutual fans.

If they really do it. Then, it would be tough for Divya Uruduga to become the winner, until and unless her fans vote them from more than five ids. It remains to be seen who will fetch more votes in the final week. Are you ready to enjoy another episode of Vaarada Kathe Kichchana Jothe? We can't wait.