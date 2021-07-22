Colors Kannada Using Araviya to For TRPs?

Kichcha Sudeep’s Bigg Boss Kannada has become the talk of the town. Currently, there are nine contestants are locked up in the house. Among them all, Aravind KP and Divya Uruduga are the hot favorites of BBK viewers to reach the top 5.

Murmurs are doing the rounds that Colors Kannada is using Araviya to get good TRP rating for Bigg Boss Kannada. Aravind and Divya Uruduga are the most talked about contestants on social media. In fact, most of them regularly follow the show only to see this cute pair, as they look adorable whatever they do in the house.

Aravind or Divya Uruduga always support and care for each other. They never give chance to other housemates to overtake them in popularity. It is known that even the channel's promos of Bigg Boss majorly focuses on them. Most of the BBK8 footage revolves around this couple. The latest buzz we hear is that Colors Kannada is using Aravind-Divya Uruduga for TRPs. Most viewers are of the view that the two share a genuine relationship and are not faking it. They say that both Aravind and Divya may even continue their relationship after the show ends.

It may be recalled that Vaishnavi and Manju declared about being siblings after the Kurchi task during which Vaishnavi tied rakhi to Manju. She would even call him Manjanna. However, when the Bigg Boss recently asked contestants to nominate each other recently, both Vaish and Manju nominated each other for elimination much to the shock of other contestants. Netizens trolled them saying they were just pretending to be siblings for the sake of TRPs. Same happened with Manju's relationship with Divya Suresh too in the first innings.

But the relationship between Aravind and Divya has been consistent and gave sailed together through thick and thin. Now, netizens are accusing Colors Kannada of using Arvind and Divya relationship to get TRPs. BBK viewers, who have been closely following the show since day 1 say that this would continue till the final week and the show runners will likely ditch them in the final episode. We do not know what's in store. This may or may not happen. Let's see what the show makers have in store for Kannada Bigg Boss 8 makers.