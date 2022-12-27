Colors Kannada Twist, Not Divya This Strong Contestant Eliminated From BBK9

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 is grabbing the headlines for multiple reasons. Its grand finale will be held on December 31, 2022. People are betting big-time as to who will clinch the title.

The show organizers are gearing up for a mid week elimination. If you are waiting to know who would get evicted, our piece of news is for you. According to reports, the show organizers have thought of eliminating Divya Uruduga from the show.

The makers have saved Divya Uruduga and eliminated Arya Vardhan from the show. Arya Vardhan will be getting eliminated in tonight's episode from Bigg Boss Kannada 9.

His fans are trolling colors Kannada for alleged favoritism toward Divya Uruduga. Probably, Arya Vardhan might have gotten the least votes and that's why the show organizers have shown him the exit door.