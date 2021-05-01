Colors Kannada TRP Ratings For Bigg Boss Will Go Up, Here's Why

The TRPs of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 TRP has come down from last week. BBK viewers are not showing any curiosity to watch the show. There was no weekend with Kichcha Sudeep for the past two weeks as the show makers ran the show with some tasks.

And Kannada Bigg Boss viewers, who expected a special guest host were disappointed and this repeated in the second week too; Hence, the audience has lost interest in BBK8.

This weekend, Colors Kannada has officially confirmed that Kichcha Sudeep won't take part in this weekend episode too because of the prevailing circumstances in the state. It is worth mentioning here that Karnataka has imposed a statewide lockdown. On the other hand, there is a buzz doing the rounds on social media saying Bigg Boss may send Divya U and Prashanth S to the secret room.

Netizens say if the buzz is true then Colors Kannada can again up their TRP ratings. Divya U and Prashanth S always have complaints about each other and don't leave a single chance to jump into an argument. So if the two are in the secret room then there is bound to be a lot of drama in the Bigg Boss house and will get TRPs for the episodes. Let us wait and watch whether the buzz is to be believed or not.