Colors Kannada Saving Bad Contestants: BBK Viewers

Bigg Boss is the most controversial reality show in Indian television. Currently, only Kannada Bigg Boss is airing is being hosted by actor Kichcha Sudeep. Kannada Bigg Boss season 8 has received a lot of backlash from social media users.

Show makers are often highlighting the lovely pair Aravind KP and Divya Uruduga in most of the promos. Show buffs are pretty upset with the favoritism and they suggested makers to treat everyone equally without giving any special treatment.

Looks like last night's episode, especially Raghu’s eviction is not going down well with the audience. A section of the audience are asking Colors Kannada and Sudeep, why they are eliminating strong contestants from the house.

Why are they trying to save Chandrachud who’s is doing nothing in the show except back bitching about other housemates? Sudeep also became an easy target for the audience with Raghu’s eviction. They are trolling Colors Kannada and Sudeep over Raghu Gowda’s eviction. Here are a few tweets for you:

Tough luck #Raghugowda.. whatever u played it was good.. in 2nd innings Raghu played tasks well he won some too.. could see more confident person than 1st innings..

Suttle Punch lines in between conversations jokes were good

U tried ur best..

All the best Raghu#BBK8 — Varsha / ವರ್ಷ (@Vnl44501375) July 11, 2021

Gonna miss u raghu 😭. You were a good contestant!!

All the very best for ur future endeavours ❤#BBK8 — Rachana Bhandary (@BhandaryRachana) July 11, 2021