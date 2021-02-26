Colors Kannada Reveals Kichcha Sudeep's Whopping Remuneration To Host Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8

Kichcha Sudeep is one of the finest actors in Sandalwood. He enjoys a decent fan following across the globe. As you all might be aware that Kichcha Sudeep is the host for Bigg Boss Kannada. He will soon be returning to small screens with a new season.

Yesterday during bigg boss special press meet somebody asked Sudeep if his remuneration was cut due to corona and his reply was hilarious. He said that the reporter may be expecting that I am facing his situation. However, when prodded further, Kichcha Sudeep dodged the question and did not reveal the real figures. However, Colors Kannada Business Head Parameshwar Gundkal said that kichcha Sudeep is being paid what he commands as a senior actor. He also said they are paying him a huge sum.

Colors Kannada has planned a grand launch of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 as in the previous seasons. Expectations have skyrocketed with the show makers keeping the names of BBK8 contestants under wraps.So, February 28 it will be for the grand launch of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8. Watch this space for more updates.