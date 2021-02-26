Colors Kannada Reveals Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 Contestants Check Official List

Just a couple of days left to witness the most awaited season, 'Bigg Boss Kannada'. The mega show is going to start from February 28th (i.e) Sunday. Kiccha Sudeep is going to host the show.

On February 25th, the host of the show and the makers of the show interacted with the media in Bangalore. Sudeep said that he is not going to reveal anything about the show. He looked super stylish.

According to TOI, the makers are going ahead with the original format of Bigg Boss show and this time, the show will have only celebrities. The makers expressed hope that the viewers will surely be entertained with the contestants of the show. They didn't reveal much about who is going to come in the show.

According to the reports, the show will have a singer, a contestant from a political background, two celebs from cinema industry, a comedian and few daily sop stars. This season, one could also witness two to three celebs from digital media. Let us wait and see how the show is going to be.