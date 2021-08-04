Colors Kannada Repeatedly Hints at Who Will Win Bigg Boss Kannada 8

The eighth season of the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss Kannada' is coming to an end. The participants as also the viewers are curious to know who will be the winner of the show. Sudeep is going to announce Bigg Boss Kannada 8 winner on August 8. But, show viewers and netizens have predicted that Aravind KP might win the show.

Currently, there are five contestants in the house-- Aravind KP, Divya Uruudga, Vaishnavi Gowda, Manju Pavagada, and Prashanth, who are battling in the race to clinch the title. Definitely, the final battle will be between Aravind KP, Divya Uruduga, and Manju Pavagada. We don't know who's going to be the winner of Kannada Bigg Boss 8. But on several occasions Colors Kannada has hinted that Aravind KP will be the winner of Kannada Bigg Boss 8.

For the first time in the history of Bigg Boss, the showrunners brought a contestant's favorite bike to the sets. Colors Kannada brought Aravind KP's sports bike to the sets, they also telecasted Aravind KP's VT first before any other contestants. Bigg Boss would eliminate any contestant who behaves arrogantly with their peers but they haven't done this with Aravind KP. He also showed his middle finger in one of the episodes, but Sudeep turned a blind eye to it despite the uproar on social media.

Meanwhile, Colors Kannada is gearing up for mid-week eviction in tonight's episode. The show makers are going to save Aravind KP. Yes, like we mentioned earlier, he will be the first finalist to enter into the Kannada Bigg Boss 8 grand finale. These reasons aren't enough for viewers to believe Aravind KP will be the ultimate winner of Bigg Boss Kannada 8. If you are worrying about Aravind's votes? Don't worry, he will surely fetch more votes than any other contestant in the house especially more than Divya Uruduga because Aravind enjoys a huge fan following in the Karnataka region. Aravind KP fans won't rest until they see Aravind KP walking out with the winner's trophy.

So, are you convinced about the channel's choice of BBK8 winner? Let us know in the comments.