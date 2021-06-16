Colors Kannada Release Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Second Innings Promo

The Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 is all set to make a grand comeback with its second innings. Yes, the news is official Colors Kannada has released the promo of the contestants Subha Poonja and Chandhrachud packing their bags after a letter from the Bigg Boss.

Earlier, Colors Kannada on their Instagram had hinted at resuming the show with a promo. The channel business head Parameshwar Gundkal has posted a peek into the Bigg Boss Kannada house sets on his Instagram page. But the date is yet to be confirmed. According to some sources, the show could debut by the end of this month or in the first week of July.

Aravind KP, Divya Uruduga, Raghu Gowda, Vaishnavi, Manjunath Pavagada, Divya Suresh, Prashanth Sambargi, Chakravarthy Chandrachud, Nidhi Subbaiah, Subha Poonja, Shamanth, and Priyanka Thimmesh are the 12 contestants who will enter the glasshouse. The contestants will be quarantined for a week before entering the Bigg Boss House.