Colors Kannada Planning New Strategies For Bigg Boss To Beat IPL TRPs

Kichcha Sudeep is hosting the ongoing season of the popular Kannada TV reality show Bigg Boss which is grabbing huge attention from the small screen audience. The show is making headlines since it went on air.

The viewers are hooked to the show and having lots of fun. BBK8 is not only creating records with viewership but also breaking TRP records to date. The jodis in the Bigg Boss house like Aravind KP and Divya U, Manju and Divya S are entertaining the viewers. The audience can't seem to get enough of the recent wild card entry Chandrachud.

Bigg Boss Kannada makers are worried now that the TRP rating may go down once the hugely popular sporting event IPL starts. The show runners are trying to include new content to entertain the audience and retain the show's popularity.

Bigg Boss show organisers are also bringing in new contestants in the form of wild card entrants to the show to up the TRP ratings after realising that viewers were getting bored by the existing contestants.

According to sources, Bigg Boss Kannada show makers are planning for double elimination this week. Netizens say that the channel is not eliminating some contestants to salvage TRPs and encouraging all the masala dramas in the house.

However, Bigg Boss Kannada makers are trying their best not to lose their viewership by spicing up the content.