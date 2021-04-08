Kannada Bigg Boss 8 Double Elimination Likely This Week: Find Out Why

In the previous week of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8, former journalist Chakravarthy Chadrachud entered the house as a wild card. In the last weekend's episode, BBK host Kichcha Sudeep indirectly mentioned that there will be more wild card entries in the house.

As per the latest promo of the Colors Kannada channel, there appear to be two wild card entries into the Bigg Boss house. BBK viewers are expecting the two wild card entries to be well known actors Priyanka Thimmesh and Jayanthi Adiga. But according to the source, one will be a guest and the other will be a wild card entrant, we should wait and watch for the twist tonight.

Keeping all this aside, netizens are predicting that this week would see double eliminations if there will be double wild card entries. And the other reason maybe viewers are unhappy with the existing contestants, Bigg Boss may eliminate contestants who lack the spark and bring in interesting contestants who can spice up the show.

As per the social media buzz, viewers want to eliminate Nidhi, Divya S, and Rajeev from the Bigg Boss house if there are double eliminations this week.