Colors Kannada Planning Arviya VT With Candle Light Dinner in Bigg Boss House?

Bigg Boss Kannada participants Aravind and Divya Uruduga are the most entertaining, popular contestants in the house. The show is being hosted by none other than Sandalwood actor Kichcha Sudeep. There's no need to mention that they are the top contenders to win this season of Kannada Bigg Boss.

Aravind and Divya Uruduga know how to attract the viewers, their bond has gained a huge fan following. And if you are regularly watching the developments inside the house, you would know for sure that there are several fan pages dedicated to 'Araivya', celebrating the bond between Aravind and Divya. Have you heard the latest rumours from the Bigg Boss circle on social media?

Buzz is that Colors Kannada is planning to showcase the journey of Aravind-Divya Uruduga of this cute pair which is expected to be aired on Thursday night's episode.

Rumors mills suggest that Colors Kannada is likely to arrange a candle light dinner for the couple inside the Bigg Boss house to make the screening special. If the show runners really do so, the show TRPs will definitely soar and perhaps surpass the points gained in the pilot episode. We don't know how far this news of BBK creators planning a candlelight dinner for Aravind and Divya Uruduga is true. But if it does happen, this will be a first on any Bigg Boss show.

Talking about tonight's show, the show runners are all set to telecast the Vaishnavi Gowda's journey in the house so far.

Stay tuned to Sakshipost for all the updates.