Colors Kannada Planned Last Elimination In Final Episode?

Kichcha Sudeep’s Bigg Boss Kannada house sets seem to have been vacated on Monday. Currently, all the 12 contestants are shifted to a hotel in Karnataka. They will be in the hotel until the final episode, as they are bound to as part of their contract. They are not supposed to give any updates or upload any information about their exit from the show until the official conclusion of the show.

The show organisers might have planned new unique content for the finale episode and if contestants leak the information then it would be no use for makers to air the show. The show TRPs ratings may also dip if the information is leaked even before the completion of the season.

Latest news we hear is about the elimination in the finale episode. You might get a doubt, that contestants are getting eliminated anyway so then what’s the use of elimination episode in the final episode. In one of the episode's, Manju is seen saying that all the contestants will be shifted to the hotel only after elimination after completion of the Wednesday episode. We do not know yet whether Colors Kannada really planned elimination or not but we will surely keep you posted on all the latest updates about Bigg Boss Kannada 8 from our sources.

Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for all the updates.