Colors Kannada Paid Vaishnavi This Amount for 4th Position

Bigg Boss Kannada host and actor Kichcha Sudeep is going to take a long break from the reality show. Yes, what you read is right. As Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada 8 is going to end in just two to three hours.

The three finalists Aravind, Divya and Manju are leaving the Bigg Boss house after the Bigg Boss grand finale episode tonight.

Last night, Vaishnavi Gowda was also evicted from the grand finale race. Yes, she was the second contestant to get eliminated in finale episode after Prashanth who managed to grab the fifth position.

Did you know how much Vaishnavi earned for her fourth position? As per information, Vaishnavi Gowda earned Rs Three lakh fifty thousand for her fourth position.

The grand finale of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 is underway. A source in the know tells us that Divya uruduga has been declared as the second runner up. Yes Divya has finished 3rd in Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8.