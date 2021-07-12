Colors Kannada Mulls Mid Week Elimination in Bigg Boss This Week

Kichcha Sudeep’s most popular reality show Kannada Bigg Boss season 8 never misses out to be in the headlines. Yes, the show has been in the news for many reasons. For those who have missed out on last night's episode, we want to tell you, who was evicted from the house.

If you haven’t heard or saw the episode, we would like to tell you that Raghu Gowda was evicted from the house. We have learnt from our trusted sources that the nomination process of this week is going tough for the housemates. There’s a chance for all the ten contestants to get nominated for this week elimination.

If sources are to be believed, there will be a mid-week elimination in Kannada Bigg Boss 8, it is learnt. The makers are going to eliminate the contestants based upon the last two days of votes.

As usually, whoever gets the least votes till Wednesday, then Sudeep might eliminate he/she through virtual call. Hang on, we are not saying it is a planned script for this week. But, show organizers are gearing up to wind up the show as promised in the pilot episode.

The host of the show Sudeep was mentioned that the second innings of Bigg Boss Kannada won’t last more than 28 days. It remains to be seen whether there will be mid-week elimination or not.