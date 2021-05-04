Colors Kannada Master Plan To Break Arvind-Divya Jodi in Bigg Boss?

Bigg Boss Kannada is one of the most controversial reality shows on television. The show has been grabbing the headlines ever since the first episode went on air. All the contestants in the house are giving their best in the tasks assigned by the Bigg Boss.

Last night, host Sudeep made a comeback to the show, not physically though. The BBK host evaluated each and every contestant in the house. Sudeep also lectured BBK's most envied couple--Aravind and Divya Uruduga. It is known that the duo share a special relationship in the house. We don’t know whether they have real feelings or they are pretending to be a 'couple' to appease the viewers and get some votes.

In the recent episode, Sudeep was seen asking Divya Uruduga to concentrate more on the game instead of Aravind KP as she seems to be losing track of the game. Sudeep appeared to have reminded Divya about the purpose behind her entry into the Bigg Boss house.

Ok the other hand, another theory doing the rounds is that Sudeep told her that so as to change equations in the house. It is known that Kannada Bigg Boss viewers are tired of watching the same chemistry so Colors Kannada is perhaps diverting Divya towards the game so there is more drama in the house. Till now, Aravind and Divya have been together. But once they turn competitors, it will be real fun as there is bound to be fights, arguments and the like inside the Bigg Boss house. This will also help fetch good TRP ratings as they two are the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss Kannada right now.

We are not sure why Sudeep told Divya Uruduga to focus more on the game. However, it remains to be seen if Divya will pay heed and change the focus of her game going forward.

What do you think, guys? Let us know in the comments. Stay tuned to Sakshipost for the updates.