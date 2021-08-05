Colors Kannada Makes Manju-Divya Emotional

We are very close to witnessing the grand finale of Kannada Bigg Boss 8, which is slated to be held on August 7th and 8th at 9 PM.

In last night’s episode, Divya Suresh who was part of the finale week was eliminated as the show rule is to have five contestants in the house. Yes, Divya Suresh was eliminated from the house.

Before her elimination, the showrunners had arranged a candle light dinner for Manju and Divya Suresh. The two contestants shared a great rapport with each other in the Bigg Boss house.

In a recent episode, Divya Suresh poured her heart out saying Manju was closer to her in the first innings. And she also said that to celebrate their friendship, the makers could arrange balloons and other stuff.

And BBK viewers were as thrilled as Divya S. They are singing praises of Divya Suresh for being such an affectionate friend and trolling Manju Pavagada saying he doesn’t deserve her care and affection. Here are a few tweets from BBK viewers. Take a look at them: