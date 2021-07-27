There are just 13 days left before we know the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8. Curtains will come down for the most watched Kannada TV reality show on Colors Kannada. The Grand Finale episode of Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8 is all set to take place on August 8, as per the buzz in tele circles. Now, there's also a lot of speculation over the start of the next season of Kannada Bigg Boss.

It is known that the start of Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8 was greatly delayed because of the corona shutdown across the country. The show was also suspended for a few weeks midway because of the second wave only to resume later, much to the delight of BBK fans. Colors Kannada made history by resuming the show as no other channel in any language of Bigg Boss had resumed a show.

Also, BBK viewers wondered if there will be any takers for a show that was suspended midway. However, all their predictions went wrong when the show's second innings became a super hit and also garnered huge TRPs. So Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8 was unique that way.

It is known that Colors Kannada always begins a new season of Bigg Boss Kannada in October. However, coronavirus upset all the schedules leading to a delay in the start of season 8. However, we hear that Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 is all set to begin on time in October as per original schedule. However, the channel is yet to officially confirm the news.

If the buzz doing the rounds is any indication, then Colors Kannada will start slecting contestants for Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 from September 2021 itself. As per a source in the know, the makers are said to make a few changes and begin the new season. Since none of the contestant tested corona positive, the channel is expected to begin the new season under strict corona guidelines. The contestants will be kept in quarantine for ten days. An official word is expected from the show runners sometime in september on Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9.