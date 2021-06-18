Colors Kannada Keeps Aravind KP Bigg Boss Promo Pinned, Check Twitterati Reaction

Colors Kannada is gearing up to resume the shoot of TV reality show Bigg Boss Season 8. The show is expected to go on air by the end of this month. The preparations for the show are going on in full swing. The show organizers have started promoting the show by unleashing promos of the contestants. They recently released a promo featuring Kannada Bigg Boss season 8's popular contestant Aravind KP. And guess what! They even pinned it to the top of Twitter, which caught everyone by surprise.

Netizens seem to be asking why they are being so partial towards Aravind KP and what's the need to promote one single contestant so much when there are 11 others set to return to the Bigg Boss house.

there is no doubt that Aravind KP has become the audience' favorite contestant through the show. So we think the show organizers may want to use his popularity to grab more eyeballs. On the other hand, fans of Aravind are determined to make him the winner of the show. Show analysts have already predicted that Aravind KP will be the winner of Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8.

Talking about the show, Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 is expected to resume from June 28, 2021. The contestants will soon be shifted to the hotel. The second innings of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 promo will be out soon. Watch this space for updates.