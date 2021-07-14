Colors Kannada Gets Same Designer For Aravind and Divya U

Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 is the most popular television reality show on the small screen. Weekend with Sudeep is an awaited episode for BBK viewers. Netizens will despiratly wait to see the outfits of Kichcha Sudeep and contestants. In the first innings, BBK viewers trolled Colors Kannada to change the costume designer of Kichcha Sudeep as they did not like his outfits. Most of the BBK viewers like Vaishnavi's outfits in the weekend episodes from the first innings.

Since the second innings first episode, Aravind KP and Divya U have been twinning in every weekend episode. In the last, "Sunday with Sudeep" episode, Aravind and Divya U wore the same outfit. By this, Colors Kannada has arranged the same costume designer for Aravind and Divya. We can say that indirectly, Colors Kannada is highlighting them. Well, the duo is the reason behind good TRP ratings for Colors Kannada. We can say, Arviya fans are enjoying the twinning of Aravind KP and Divya U in every weekend episode.